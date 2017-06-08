Birmingham SlossFest profile: Riverbend

Performer: Riverbend
Type of music: Indie rock
About: Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high schools are over-the-mountain rivals, but not with Riverbend. The band features three Spartans: vocalist and guitarist Stanton Langley, bass player Price Pewitt, and guitarist Max Simon; and Rebel drummer Sims Ruffino. Ruffino’s grandfather, Tony Ruffino, was a legendary Birmingham concert promoter.
Last year, the group cut its first EP, “Colors,” and this year recorded “Bitter Words.” The group promises a live show “full of mile-wide riffs and impassioned choruses.” The foursome traveled to Haiti this month to teach music to an orphanage.
Discography: “Think About You Instead,” “Just a Call,” “Hideaway,” “Colors” and “Bitter Words.”
You might have heard: “Cryin’ By Tonight”
Playing at SlossFest: Seasick Records Stage, Saturday July 15, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.