Birmingham SlossFest profile: Riverbend

Performer: Riverbend

Type of music: Indie rock

About: Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high schools are over-the-mountain rivals, but not with Riverbend. The band features three Spartans: vocalist and guitarist Stanton Langley, bass player Price Pewitt, and guitarist Max Simon; and Rebel drummer Sims Ruffino. Ruffino’s grandfather, Tony Ruffino, was a legendary Birmingham concert promoter.

Birmingham's own Riverbend will perform on the Seasick Records Stage at SlossFest on July 15. (contributed)

Last year, the group cut its first EP, “Colors,” and this year recorded “Bitter Words.” The group promises a live show “full of mile-wide riffs and impassioned choruses.” The foursome traveled to Haiti this month to teach music to an orphanage.

Follow Riverbend on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: riverbendofficial.com

Discography: “Think About You Instead,” “Just a Call,” “Hideaway,” “Colors” and “Bitter Words.”

You might have heard: “Cryin’ By Tonight”

Playing at SlossFest: Seasick Records Stage, Saturday July 15, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.