On this day in Alabama history: Track star Willie Davenport was born in Troy

June 8, 1943

Olympian Willie Davenport was born in Troy. Davenport competed as a sprinter in the 110-meter high hurdles at the 1964, 1968, 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics. At the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, he captured the gold medal in the event with a time of 13.3 seconds, equaling the Olympic record. Davenport participated in the Winter Olympics in 1980 as a runner in the four-man bobsled competition, becoming one of the first African-Americans to compete in the Winter Olympics with teammate Jeff Godley and Canadian Bob Wilson. Davenport was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1982.

