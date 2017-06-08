On this day in Alabama history: Track star Willie Davenport was born in Troy

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Track star Willie Davenport was born in Troy
An image of athlete and Alabama native Willie Davenport taken in 1964, the year he qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in the 110-meter high hurdles, but was eliminated in the semifinals from competing because of an injury. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama)

June 8, 1943

Olympian Willie Davenport was born in Troy. Davenport competed as a sprinter in the 110-meter high hurdles at the 1964, 1968, 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics. At the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, he captured the gold medal in the event with a time of 13.3 seconds, equaling the Olympic record. Davenport participated in the Winter Olympics in 1980 as a runner in the four-man bobsled competition, becoming one of the first African-Americans to compete in the Winter Olympics with teammate Jeff Godley and Canadian Bob Wilson. Davenport was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1982.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

View of the podium of the Olympic final race of 110 metre hurdling during the awarding of the third ranked, the Italian Eddy Ottoz. On his right, the two US athletes, first and second ranked, Erv Hall and Willie Davenport respectively. Mexico City (Mexico), October 17, 1968. (Mario De Biasi (Mondadori Publishers), Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

