James Spann: Moist air stays away from Alabama until Monday

VERY COMFORTABLE FOR JUNE: Another delightful day for Alabama with a good supply of sunshine, low humidity levels and below-average temperatures. We expected a few isolated showers over the eastern side of the state this afternoon, but so far those showers are a no-show; the air is just too dry.

Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most locations will drop down into the 50s again early tomorrow morning. The coolest spot I found this morning in Alabama was Russellville, with a refreshing 52 degrees.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: The dry weather continues with a warming trend; mostly sunny days, fair nights. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will begin to creep up as well.

NEXT WEEK: Moist air returns, and each day next week we will have the chance of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,” pretty much a daily part of summer forecasts in Alabama. Days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and highs will be in the 80s.

WHAT DROUGHT? The new Drought Monitor released this morning shows most of Alabama now totally drought-free.

Birmingham’s rain total for the year is 30.04 inches, a surplus of 5.08 inches.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic basin through the weekend.

