James Spann: Mostly dry weather for Alabama through Sunday

REFRESHING MORNING: It feels more like fall across the great state of Alabama this morning; many North Alabama communities are down in the 50s. Some temperatures at daybreak:

Russellville — 52

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 54

Haleyville — 55

Valley Head — 55

Cullman — 56

Fort Payne — 57

Heflin — 57

Birmingham — 58

With a good supply of sunshine, we expect a high in the low 80s today. While most of the state will be dry, we are going to see a few isolated showers over the eastern third of the state this afternoon and this evening in response to a weak disturbance rotating down the back side of the upper trough over the eastern third of the nation. These will be widely spaced, and won’t last long.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Mostly sunny days, fair nights and a warming trend. The high tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns, and the week looks more typical of June, with higher humidity values and the daily risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot seeing a shower each day will be about 1 in 3, and highs will be in the 80s.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

