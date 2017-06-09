James Spann: Moist air begins to return to Alabama Sunday

SUNNY SUMMER DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 80s across Alabama this afternoon, with nothing showing up on radar. Tonight will be fair and not as cool as recent nights; most locations will see a low in the 60- to 65-degree range early tomorrow morning.

THE WEEKEND: Sunny, warm weather is the story for tomorrow with a high in the upper 80s. Then, on Sunday, moisture levels begin to rise, and a few scattered showers or storms could show up by afternoon across the southern half of the state. Most of the showers Sunday afternoon should be south of I-20, and they will be widely spaced. Sunday’s high will also be in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Moist, unstable air will cover Alabama, setting up some pretty routine June weather — partly sunny days with the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet each day will be in the 30 to 40 percent range, and highs will be in the 80s, close to seasonal averages.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days. There’s some hint of tropical mischief in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico in the seven- to 10-day range on global models, but it’s way too early to know whether issues actually develop there.

