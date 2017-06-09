James Spann: Sunshine in full supply today for Alabama

James Spann: Another refreshing morning and dry day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: It feels more like fall this morning across the northern half of Alabama. Temperatures included:

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 52

Russellville — 52

Haleyville — 54

Fort Payne — 54

Courtland — 55

Gadsden — 56

Heflin — 57

Tuscaloosa — 59

Birmingham — 59

Anniston — 60

We will warm into the mid 80s today with sunshine in full supply.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be another sunny and very warm day with a high in the upper 80s; a few spots could touch 90 degrees. On Sunday, moisture levels begin to rise, and a few scattered showers could form during the afternoon over the southern half of the state, but North Alabama will stay dry. Sunday’s high will be in the the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be more typical of June, with warm, humid days and a daily risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, but global models hint at some kind of development over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico in seven to 10 days. Just something to watch for now.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The Jefferson County Department of Health and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management have issued a “code orange” air quality alert for the Birmingham metro today because of ground-level ozone.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.