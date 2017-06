One slice is all it will take.

Mater’s Pizza has rolled out its Celebrity Pizza to a fan base in Albertville and beyond.

The ingredients are simple, but the taste is explosive – chicken, cheese, spinach and cranberries spread on a flavorful pizza crust.

Customers pile in each week for a taste of what Mater’s Pizza has to offer in Albertville.



Mater’s Pizza from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.