On this day in Alabama history: Artist Frank Engle was born in Illinois

June 9, 1916

Internationally renowned artist Frank L. Engle was born in Illinois. Best known for his sculptures and designs – including Ford Motor Company’s well-known 1950s red, white and blue crest emblem – Engle joined the faculty of the University of Alabama in 1949 as a professor of ceramics. He taught at the university for 31 years. Engle won numerous awards, participated in exhibitions and hosted educational shows on Alabama Public Television. His commissioned works included more than 20 pieces at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and reconstructed architectural features at the old state Capitol, both in Tuscaloosa. His work is included in many private and public collections throughout the world.

Frank Engle is seen as a student working in a sculpture studio at the John Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the late 1930s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Eve Engle Kneeland) Faculty members of the Department of Art at the University of Alabama pose in 1958. Clockwise, from bottom left: Frank L. Engle, Richard Zoellner, unidentified, Mel Price, Richard Brough, Joe Bolt, Howard Goodson, unidentified, Angelo “Jack” Granata. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Department of Art, University of Alabama)

