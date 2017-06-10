Brian Peters: Warm, mostly dry weekend for Alabama

Brian Peters: Nice weekend weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TODAY: The sky across the Southeast this morning was mostly clear, with just a few patches of mainly mid-level clouds. We can expect to see mostly sunny skies today with highs climbing into the upper 80s for most of us. The upper air pattern for us features a weak upper low over southeast Texas this morning, while weak troughiness over the East Coast will yield to an upper ridge.

TOMORROW: Sunday the upper low over the southeast Texas coast moves ever closer to us, but while moisture levels will be higher on Sunday, I think we will remain essentially rain free, with some showers over the Gulf Coast area. Temperatures will hover close to 90 degrees, but additional clouds should keep us from the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: That pesky upper low weakens even further on Monday, but it is still visible in the upper air pattern, and this upper weakness will assist in bringing fairly widespread showers to the Southeast for the work week as it slowly migrates eastward. The forecast will be somewhat the same each day, with scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be around 1 inch. But the rain will come in the form of showers, so unless you are particularly lucky, not everyone will see rain at their location each day.

Severe weather is confined primarily to the western Great Lakes on Day 2 and the western Dakotas on Day 3 and 4. The tropical Atlantic remains quiet, while the eastern North Pacific has one small area just offshore from extreme southern Mexico.

AT THE BEACH: Scattered storms are in the forecast along the Gulf Coast, but it won’t be a washout. For a detailed look at the weather from Fort Morgan to Panama City Beach, click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

BEYOND NEXT WEEK: Looking out into voodoo country, the Global Forecast System is bullish on the return of the upper ridge around June 19, along with a hint at some Gulf mischief. But the ridge pattern is replaced around June 22 by a fairly strong trough over the eastern third of the country. This pattern stays with us through June 25. A pattern like this will mean less heat for us, but the big ridge in the central U.S. means some heat for that part of the country.

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.