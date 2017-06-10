On this day in Alabama history: Albert Patterson won Democratic primary for AG

June 10, 1954

Albert Patterson won the Democratic primary for state attorney general. He won the nomination after promising to clean up Phenix City, then known as the “wickedest city in America” for its long history of illegal gambling, prostitution, alcohol sales, organized crime and corrupt politicians. Patterson was murdered eight days later. His death spurred the state into action and led to 734 indictments and the complete dismantlement of organized crime in Phenix City in six months. Patterson’s son, John Patterson, took office as attorney general in 1955 and successfully ran for governor in 1958. Albert Patterson was inducted into the Alabama Lawyers Hall of Fame in 2015.

