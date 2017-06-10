Marinated tomato salad is a burst of freshness

Nothing beats a fresh tomato from the garden (or farmer’s market). This easy side dish will be a hit at your next cookout.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 pounds firm-ripe assorted tomatoes

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and oil. Slice tomatoes 1/3 inch thick. Arrange in layers in an airtight container, drizzling vinegar mixture and sprinkling with herbs, salt and pepper evenly over each layer.

Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.