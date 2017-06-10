Marinated tomato salad is a burst of freshness

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Marinated tomato salad is a burst of freshness
This marinated tomato salad has lots of flavor with a few simple ingredients. (contributed)

Nothing beats a fresh tomato from the garden (or farmer’s market). This easy side dish will be a hit at your next cookout.

Makes 8 servings

This marinated tomato salad has lots of flavor with a few simple ingredients. (contributed)

Ingredients:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 pounds firm-ripe assorted tomatoes

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste


Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and oil. Slice tomatoes 1/3 inch thick. Arrange in layers in an airtight container, drizzling vinegar mixture and sprinkling with herbs, salt and pepper evenly over each layer.

Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

weather-center

Brian Peters: Warm, mostly dry weekend for Alabama

Prev Story
community

SlossFest profile: Holy Youth

Next Story

Related Stories