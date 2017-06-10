SlossFest profile: Holy Youth

Performer: Holy Youth

Type of Music: Rock/Pop

About: You could say that Holy Youth’s music speaks for its self. The group of four, all Birmingham natives, were founded in 2012 in Montevallo. Soon after, the group began to perform their music publicly.

Holy Youth’s first self-titled album was released in 2013. Afterward, the band found much success through the release of multiple albums Holy Youth, DID YOU HEAR, and Live from [b]ham. Their material is described as creative, fresh and authentic, while their “modern” sound is one of familiarity that resonates with fans.

Holy Youth Photo Shoot (contributed) Holy Youth featured in the Birmingham News (contributed) Guitarist from Holy Youth practices (contributed) Holy Youth album (contributed) Holy Youth tshirt (contributed) Holy Youth video shoot (contributed) Jam session (contributed)

Holy Youth will perform at Birmingham SlossFest on the Seasick Stage Sunday, June 16th starting at 6 p.m. Fans can follow them on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Source: https://www.secretstages.net/holy-youth-birmingham-al/ , http://weldbham.com/blog/2017/03/01/holy-youth-premiere-new-single-rave/

You might have heard: “Heavy Bored” and “Rave on” off of the Heavy Bored album and “Black Holes,” off of Holy Youth.

