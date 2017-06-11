Birmingham SlossFest profile: Lillie Mae

Performer: Lillie Mae

Type of music: Bluegrass that meshes into country to rockabilly to Appalachia, delving into pop

About: Like Cher, Beyoncé and Adele, the up-and-coming Lillie Mae has one of those matchless voices – and such a stand-out personality – that her last name is rendered an after-thought.

Lillie Mae Rische famously began her career at the tender age of 8, when she and her three siblings – who comprised the traveling band, Jypsi – were discovered by Cowboy Jack Clement. He brought the Rische clan to Nashville, where, true to their “Jypsi” founding, they traipsed through just about every dive and honky tonk in Music City. It wasn’t long before the Rische family was singing and recording into the wee hours with Clement — perfect training for a young girl who would be on the road nearly 365 days of the year, performing at arenas, theaters and festivals. Indeed, Lillie Mae has played hundreds of gigs during her short 26 years on the planet.

Another famous Jack had a huge influence on Lillie Mae’s music. She was introduced as Jack White‘s fiddle-playing protégé in their 2014 duet, “Temporary Ground.”