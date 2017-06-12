On this day in Alabama history: Blanche Evans Dean was born in Clay County

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

June 12, 1892

Conservationist Blanche Evans Dean was born in Clay County. Dean taught in public high schools for nearly 30 years and served in the state’s conservation community throughout her life, including founding the Alabama Ornithological Society and the Alabama Environmental Council. Inspired by a lack of reference books, she published widely on the flora and fauna of Alabama and many of her field guides remain the standard today. Dean was the first Alabamian to receive an award from the National Audubon Society for her work in conservation education. She was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1985.

An illustration of a American maidenhair fern (Adiantum pedatum) from Blanche Evans Dean’s book Ferns of Alabama and Fern Allies. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, From Ferns of Alabama and Fern Allies by Blanche Evans Dean)

 

