James Spann: Muggy days are here again for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers and storms across Alabama this afternoon are east and south of Birmingham. They are drifting slowly to the west (this “backward motion” happens fairly often in summer as westerly winds aloft retreat to the north).

Away from the showers, temperatures are in the upper 80s, and with dewpoints well up in the 60s it is a fairly oppressive afternoon. The showers will end once the sun goes down.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: Not much change; highs will be mostly in the upper 80s with a few widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days will be about 1 in 4.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms should become more numerous on these days as moisture levels increase and the air becomes more unstable. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 85 and 89 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Typical June weather continues — very warm and very humid, with the risk of mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. The storms will be in totally random places, and generally between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

And we expect no real change into early next week — highs 86 to 89, mixed sun and clouds, and a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms for at least the first half of the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is expected to stay quiet for the next five days, but we continue to see evidence of some mischief in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico next week. The global models want to push this to the coast of Mexico, but it is simply way too early to know if anything will actually develop there, and what it will do.

