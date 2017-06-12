James Spann: Warm, humid day for Alabama, with scattered storms

James Spann: Moist, unstable airmass arrives for a lengthy stay over Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TYPICAL JUNE WEATHER: All is quiet across Alabama this morning, but we expect scattered, random showers and storms to develop this afternoon and early tonight in the moist environment across the Deep South. Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 80s, right at seasonal averages. The chance of any one spot getting wet this afternoon is about 1 in 4; the highest coverage of showers should come in areas east and south of Birmingham.

REST OF THE WEEK: The overall weather won’t change much through Friday. The primary band of winds aloft (most often known as the jet stream) will stay well to the west and north, and we will be dealing with warm, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Because of the scattered and random nature of the storms, there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they pop up in advance. Rain distribution is very uneven; on most days some spots will get nothing, and others could see more than 1 inch with some temporary flooding.

Most of the storms will happen from about 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., but a rogue shower is possible during the late-night and morning hours. Highs will be in the 86- to 89-degree range most days.

Coverage of the showers and storms will be a little higher later in the week, Wednesday through Friday, as moisture deepens and a weak surface boundary approaches from the northwest.

See this post for a good explanation of summer weather in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Pretty much the same story. Partly sunny, warm, humid days with the risk of scattered showers and storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. The Global Forecast System hints the showers could be a little fewer in number Sunday as drier air tries to creep in here, but don’t count on it. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We will go with a persistence forecast for now, but eyes will be on the western Gulf of Mexico, where some tropical mischief is possible in seven to 10 days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.