SlossFest profile: Lawrence

Performer: Lawrence

Type of music: Pop/Soul

About: A huge amount of talent in the entertainment industry emerges from the Big Apple. So remember the day and time at SlossFest you saw New York City’s brother-sister team of Lawrence. Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, 23 and 20 respectively, are poised to make it big if the trajectory of their short careers continues its upward climb.

They signed a record deal with Warner Brothers; played the famous Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee; and took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after their name was dropped on the Howard Stern show. At age 6, Clyde was tapped as the youngest member of the Songwriters Guild of America for composing tunes for the 2000 flick “Miss Congeniality.” Their 12-song 2016 LP “Breakfast” reached No. 6 on the iTunes R&B/Soul charts. The band blends the baby boomer sounds of the Beatles and Randy Newman with the Generation X style of Beyoncé and Amy Winehouse.

Gracie Lawrence’s soulful vocals are backed by an infectious horn section. (Contributed) Clyde Lawrence got his first professional songwriting credits when he was 6 years old. (Contributed)

Source: lawrencetheband.com

Discography: “Wash Away,” “Oh No,” “Superficial,” “Misty Morning.”

You might have heard: “Alibi.”

Playing at SlossFest: Steam Stage, Sunday, July 16, 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.