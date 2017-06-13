James Spann: Muggy days for Alabama, with scattered afternoon storms

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are over central and south Alabama this afternoon, drifting slowly toward the west.

While a few showers could form over north Alabama over the next few hours, it looks like most of the showers and storms will remain south of I-20. All showers will fade away later tonight after the sun goes down. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s, although Montgomery has cooled into the mid 70s thanks to a passing thunderstorm.

The weather won’t change much tomorrow — partly sunny, very warm and very humid, with a few afternoon showers and storms in random, scattered spots.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Moisture will increase, the air will be a bit more unstable and we expect a general increase in the number of showers and storms on these two days. Still, they will be scattered in nature and mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, we project a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 85- to 89-degree range, very close to average levels for mid-June.

THE WEEKEND: Classic summer weather continues — partly sunny and very warm, muggy days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There’s no way of knowing now exactly when and where the showers will form; they will be random, and mostly between 2 and 9 p.m. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A robust upper trough over the eastern third of the nation has potential to push drier air down into North Alabama Tuesday, which could allow for a couple of days with no afternoon showers and lower humidity. But this doesn’t happen too often this time of the year, and confidence in that idea is not very high. Highs hold in the mid to upper 80s next week.

TROPICS: Global models continue to hint at tropical development in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico next week; this feature drifts westward toward the Mexican Gulf Coast. Of course, this is a week away and things could change.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.