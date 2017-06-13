On this day in Alabama history: Olympic diver Jennifer Chandler was born in Langdale

June 13, 1959

Olympic diver Jennifer Chandler was born in Langdale. Chandler won the gold medal in the three-meter springboard at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, beating her competition by nearly 50 points. After seriously injuring her back later that year, she qualified for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. The United States, however, boycotted those games and Chandler retired later that year. She has served as an expert diving commentator for numerous national television networks. Chandler was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and the International Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame in 1987.

