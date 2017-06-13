On this day in Alabama history: Olympic diver Jennifer Chandler was born in Langdale

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Chambers County native Jennifer Chandler (1959- ) is an Olympic gold medalist in springboard diving who currently serves as director of outreach for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in Birmingham. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of The Birmingham News. Photograph by Charles Nesbitt)

June 13, 1959

Olympic diver Jennifer Chandler was born in Langdale. Chandler won the gold medal in the three-meter springboard at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, beating her competition by nearly 50 points. After seriously injuring her back later that year, she qualified for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. The United States, however, boycotted those games and Chandler retired later that year. She has served as an expert diving commentator for numerous national television networks. Chandler was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and the International Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame in 1987.

Jennifer Chandler was 17 years old when she won the gold medal in three-meter springboard diving during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame)

 

