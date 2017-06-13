SlossFest profile: CDBD

By Keyanna James

CDBD will perform at SlossFest July (contributed)

Performer: CBDB

Type of Music: Rock/Jam

About: CBDB is not your next-door neighbor southern band. They formed in Tuscaloosa and have quickly gained a following having rocked stages all over the country including Relix Magazine in New York City; Mousetrap in Indianapolis, IN; and The Octave in Covington, KY.

CBDB is a must-see act, they are sure to get your heart racing and your feet taping. Their musical style will also keep you guessing, packing a major surprise for you. But you will enjoy every minute of it!

CBDB’s summer tour is still underway with four Alabama dates in July.

Source: cbdbmusic.com

Discography: “Old Dog,” “She’s Mobile,” “The Fame EP,” “Joyfunk is Dead” and “Phone.Keys.Wallet.”

You might have heard: “New Eyes,” “Slow Foxes,” “Caroline” and “How Long…”

Playing at SlossFest: Steam Stage, Saturday, July 15, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.

CDBD performs at Sloss July 15 (contributed)
CDBD album logo (contributed)
CDBD performs live in concert (contributed)
CDBD handbags
