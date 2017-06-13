SlossFest profile: CDBD

Performer: CBDB

Type of Music: Rock/Jam

About: CBDB is not your next-door neighbor southern band. They formed in Tuscaloosa and have quickly gained a following having rocked stages all over the country including Relix Magazine in New York City; Mousetrap in Indianapolis, IN; and The Octave in Covington, KY.

CBDB is a must-see act, they are sure to get your heart racing and your feet taping. Their musical style will also keep you guessing, packing a major surprise for you. But you will enjoy every minute of it!

CBDB’s summer tour is still underway with four Alabama dates in July.

Source: cbdbmusic.com

Discography: “Old Dog,” “She’s Mobile,” “The Fame EP,” “Joyfunk is Dead” and “Phone.Keys.Wallet.”

You might have heard: “New Eyes,” “Slow Foxes,” “Caroline” and “How Long…”

Playing at SlossFest: Steam Stage, Saturday, July 15, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.