SlossFest profile: CDBD

Performer: CBDB
Type of Music: Rock/Jam
About: CBDB is not your next-door neighbor southern band. They formed in Tuscaloosa and have quickly gained a following having rocked stages all over the country including Relix Magazine in New York City; Mousetrap in Indianapolis, IN; and The Octave in Covington, KY.
CBDB is a must-see act, they are sure to get your heart racing and your feet taping. Their musical style will also keep you guessing, packing a major surprise for you. But you will enjoy every minute of it!
CBDB’s summer tour is still underway with four Alabama dates in July.
Source: cbdbmusic.com
Discography: “Old Dog,” “She’s Mobile,” “The Fame EP,” “Joyfunk is Dead” and “Phone.Keys.Wallet.”
You might have heard: “New Eyes,” “Slow Foxes,” “Caroline” and “How Long…”
Playing at SlossFest: Steam Stage, Saturday, July 15, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.