Birmingham SlossFest profile: Ages and Ages

Performer: Ages and Ages

Type of Music: American rock, secular, but with a big tent revival sound

About: The band Ages and Ages isn’t looking to change the world. They’re not Republican, they’re not Democrat: They are talented musicians reflecting on life as they know it.

That’s why the founding member of Ages and Ages was a little bewildered – while honored – to learn that his band’s music was on President Obama’s Spotify playlist as he sought re-election in 2012. Hearing the news on the radio, Tim Perry immediately thought he was being punked.

That popularity – even with a U.S. president – doesn’t surprise the band’s fans. Band leaders Perry and Rob Oberdorfer are all about the message and the music. After traveling to Central America and seeing ancient ruins engulfed by vegetation, they returned to their hometown of Portland, Oregon to write “Something to Ruin.” Their music is full of reflection: There is cynicism, joy, hope and earnestness and, finally, the desire to live an honest life. Ages and Ages seems to have come to terms with knowing they can’t wrestle with the concrete jungle that is their own backyard.

You won’t want to miss Ages and Ages’ performance at Sloss Music Festival July 16. They perform for 30 minutes, then they’re gone, on to performances in Vienna, Virginia July 18; in Philadelphia July 19; In New York July 20; and in Massachusetts July 21. Their slow-down begins in August.

NPR has said that music from Ages and Ages “could actually change your life.” You decide.

Follow Ages and Ages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Discography: Their debut album and critical favorite “Alright You Restless,” “Something To Ruin” and “Divisionary (Do the Right Thing).”

You may have heard: President Obama’s favorite, “No Nostalgia,” as well as “My Cold Reflection,” “Keep on Pushing,” “Raise Up,” “Kick Me Out,” and “As It Is.”

Playing at SlossFest: Ages and Ages will perform on the Blast Stage Sunday, July 16, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.