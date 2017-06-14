James Spann: Strong storms possible in Alabama tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: So far, showers and storms are pretty widely scattered across north and central Alabama today. They are showing very little movement.

Temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s, and scattered showers will end after sunset.

TOMORROW: The Storm Prediction Center has a severe weather risk defined for about the northern two-thirds of Alabama for tomorrow.

This is for potential for a series of storms moving into Alabama from the northwest. Forecast atmospheric profiles suggest some of the storms could be strong to severe, with potential for damaging straight-line winds in a few spots. The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model hints a decaying area of storms could move into northwest Alabama tomorrow morning, followed by another, stronger batch later in the day into the evening. The highest severe weather threat seems to be from about 3 until 9 p.m.

Away from the storms, tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Moist, unstable air will stay in place, and we will forecast some pretty classic early summer weather on these three days — partly sunny with the risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon storms will be random; no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they will pop up. The best chance of a storm will come from about 2 until 9 p.m. daily.

NEXT WEEK: A surface front will creep into north Alabama Monday, with showers and storms possible; then, showers should become fewer in number Tuesday and Wednesday as drier air tries to slip into the state from the north.

TROPICS: One low-latitude disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic will move westward in coming days with only low odds of development. And global models continue to show a tropical low in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico next week; no sign of it moving northward. Instead, odds are this feature will drift slowly westward toward the coast of Mexico if anything develops in that region.

