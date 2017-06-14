James Spann: Scattered storms increase tomorrow in Alabama

James Spann: Typical humid summer weather continues for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER VERY WARM, HUMID JUNE DAY: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today — highs in the upper 80s with a partly sunny sky, and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early tonight. The chance of any one spot getting wet later today is about 1 in 4.

We do expect an increase in the number of scattered storms tomorrow; in fact, the Storm Prediction Center has about the northern half of Alabama in a “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms.

There is potential for a mesoscale convective system (MCS) to form north of Alabama during the day tomorrow; that should roll into the northern half of the state late in the day or tomorrow night, with potential for strong straight-line winds. Otherwise, tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 80s prior to the arrival of the storms.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Classic early summer weather continues, with highs in the upper 80s, a decent amount of morning and midday sunshine, and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be rather random, and there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they will pop up in advance. The good ol’ summer thunderstorm lottery; just what we expect this time of the year.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System model hints drier air could creep into North Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday with lower humidity and few, if any, showers. That’s possible, but not especially likely in late June in Alabama. Highs hold in the upper 80s through the week, right at seasonal averages.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has some chance of slow development over the next five days as it moves westward, and models continue to hint at some kind of tropical low in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico next week. This, most likely, will drift westward toward the coast of Mexico.

