Enjoy a great Father’s Day weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

Happy Father’s Day weekend.

Family Fun Festival and Expo

Let the fun begin at the Family Fun Festival and Expo Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Von Braun Center. Admission is free. The festival includes door prizes, giveaways, music, dancing and more. The activities are inflatables, rock climbing, face painting, a creation station and safety demonstrations. For directions and other information, visit the website. Follow the event on Facebook.

Family Fun Festival & Expo. (Contributed)

Montgomery Zoo Father’s Day

In honor of Father’s Day, admission is free to the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Guests can ride the train, Zoofari Skylift, feed the giraffes or take a paddle boat around Crystal Lake. Additional fees may be required. Follow the Montgomery Zoo and the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum on Facebook. Click here for directions and ticket information. Call the zoo at 334-240-4900 or the museum at 334-240-4905.

Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum. (Contributed)

Birmingham Barons baseball

Have a family fun day at the Birmingham Barons vs. Jackson Generals baseball games at Regions Field June 14-18. The Barons meet the Generals Wednesday through Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Click here for tickets.

It's a home-state showdown this weekend as the Birmingham Barons face off against the Montgomery Biscuits. (File) The Birmingham Barons are accustomed to drawing good crowds at Regions Field, which has the Southern League's best attendance figures. (File) The Birmingham Barons, the Chattanooga Lookouts and the officials all donned vintage uniforms for the Turn Back the Clock game at Regions Field. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr./Alabama NewsCenter)

Jazz in the Park

Listeners of all ages will enjoy Jazz in the Park, a concert series, that is underway through Sunday, Oct. 1. This week’s concert series will feature Kim Scott, Vincent Ingala and Julian Vaughn Sunday, June 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Irondale Beacon Park. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit https://www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

Jazz in the Park. (Contributed)

Smoke on the Mountain

The University of Alabama presents “Smoke on the Mountain” through Friday, June 30 at the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center. Celebrate gospel and bluegrass music at the family-friendly musical comedy. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. For ticket information, call 251-968-6721. For directions, follow this link.

Alabama Blueberry Festival

Brewton is celebrating its Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taste and experience blueberry cobbler and blueberry ice cream. Enjoy live entertainment, a car show, obstacle course, water slide, arts and crafts and kid-friendly activities. The event is located at Jennings Park in downtown Brewton. For more information, call 251-867-3224.

Alabama Blueberry Festival. (Contributed)

Gladys Knight in concert

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Gladys Knight will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. Knight’s hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.” Click here for tickets.

Chilton County Peach Festival

Chilton County Peach Festival. (Contributed)

Celebrate the Chilton County Peach Festival June 17-24 in Clanton. Live and silent auctions, a fishing tournament, parades and art exhibits will entertain the entire family. Admission is free. For more information, call 205-755-2400.