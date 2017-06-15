On this day in Alabama history: Baseball player Billy Williams was born

June 15, 1938

Major league baseball player “Sweet Swingin’” Billy Williams was born in what is now Prichard. Williams debuted for the Chicago Cubs in 1959 and was named the 1961 National League (NL) Rookie of the Year after becoming the team’s regular left fielder. He played 18 seasons in major league baseball, including 16 seasons with the Cubs, and made six All-Star Game appearances. He was the 1972 NL batting champion, a two-time NL MVP runner-up, and once held the record for most consecutive games played at 1,117. Williams was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1983 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1987.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Billy Williams in a 1961 issue of Baseball Digest. (Baseball Digest, Wikipedia) Billy Williams statue at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. (Sam Howzit, Flickr) Billy Williams statue at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. (Ron Cogswell, Flickr) Billy Williams, July 2013. (Chris Evans, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.