James Spann: Alabama weekend will bring mix of sun, storms

RADAR CHECK: So far, the radar has been quiet across Alabama today. But morning clouds are giving way to afternoon sun, and there is still potential for showers and storms to form during the next few hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal risk” of severe storms defined for much of West and South Alabama. Where storms do form, they could be pretty strong.

Temperatures this afternoon are mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Warm, humid weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds both days, and the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening. These storms will tend to be random, and there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they will form. Highs will be generally in the upper 80s. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days will be in the 25 to 35 percent range.

NEXT WEEK: A surface front will approach from the north, and there should be a general increase in the number of showers and storms Monday and possibly Tuesday. Then, the weather trends drier over the latter half of the week. Highs will remain mostly in the upper 80s, although we could creep up into the low 90s late in the week — pretty close to average values for mid to late June.

TROPICS: We’re still looking at a good chance of a tropical low forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico next week. Most likely it will be a weak system because of shear, and odds favor it drifting westward with no immediate threat to the Alabama or Florida Gulf Coast. Still, something to watch in coming days.

