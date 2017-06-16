On this day in Alabama history: Donald Beatty made his first solo flight

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Donald Beatty made his first solo flight
Donald Beatty, from To Love the Sky, by Mary Alice Beatty, 1986. (Published by Albright & Company, ISBN 0932919022, Bhamwiki)

June 16, 1916

Aviator, explorer and inventor Donald Beatty made his first solo flight in a small plane he built using a motorcycle engine in Tarrant. An expert in radio technology, Beatty installed the first voice radio stations in Alabama, obtained numerous patents and constructed the first-ever system for air-to-ground voice communications. In 1931, he led an expedition into the Ecuadorian Amazon that captured the first photographs and video recordings of the native Jivaro people, known as head-hunters, earning a fellowship with the Royal Geographical Society. He was inducted into the Alabama Aviation Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Alabama Men’s Hall of Fame in 1992.

Read more at Bham Wiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

weather-center

James Spann: Mix of sun, storms for Alabama

Prev Story
community

Goodness snakes alive! As the weather warms, people and snakes are destined to meet

Next Story

Related Stories