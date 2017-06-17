Mocha brownie fudge ice cream adds a little sweetness to any meal

There’s nothing better than homemade ice cream on a hot summer day. This weekend, make Mocha Brownie Fudge Ice Cream from Kate Wood of The Wood and Spoon. And the best part? No churn needed!

Ingredients for the brownie pieces:

1 (20-ounce) box of dark chocolate brownie mix, divided

2 teaspoons instant espresso

1/8 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons water

1 egg

Ingredients for the ice cream:

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup hot fudge sauce, melted and cooled slightly

Directions to prepare the brownies:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly spray an 8-inch metal baking pan with cooking spray. Measure 1 1/4 cups of brownie mix, sifting out any chocolate chips, and set aside. This will be used later in ice cream. In a bowl, stir together oil, water and egg until combined. Add the instant espresso and remaining brownie mix, stirring to combine. Pour into the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges are barely set and the center looks barely underbaked. Brownies will continue to cook once removed from oven. Set aside to cool.

Directions to prepare the ice cream:

Cut brownies into 1/2-inch squares. Set in freezer to keep cool while preparing the other ingredients. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together sweetened condensed milk, coffee liqueur and 1 1/4 cups of the reserved brownie mix. In a separate bowl, whip the cold, heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold ¹⁄³ of the whipped cream into the sweetened condensed milk mixture. Once combined, fold in the remaining whipped cream. Fold in 1 1/2 cups of the brownie pieces until well-combined. Spoon the brownie ice cream mixture into a standard loaf pan until about ¹⁄³ of the way filled. Drizzle in a bit of hot fudge and drop in a few brownies pieces as well. Repeat this process until the loaf pan is filled. Allow to set in freezer for at least 6 hours.

Additional notes:

For a stronger brownie flavor, you can use all of the reserved 1 1/2 cups of brownie mix in the ice cream.

The addition of the coffee liqueur helps to keep the ice cream smooth and from freezing too hard. If you don’t care for the taste, try adding another type of liqueur in its place. If you’d prefer not to use alcohol, be sure to set out the ice cream a couple of minutes before eating to maintain good scoopability.

If you do a really good job folding your ice cream together gently, you will likely have a cup of the mixture that will not fit in the loaf pan. Feel free to set this aside or freeze in another container.

Read more about Kate Wood and her family’s connection to Lake Martin at www.thewoodandspoon.com or https://apcshorelines.com/blog/sweet-life-one-baker-connects-family-lake-martin/.