On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Shakespeare Festival named State Theatre

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Shakespeare Festival named State Theatre
Carolyn Blount Theatre in Montgomery, Alabama, home of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (Altairisfar, Wikipedia)

June 17, 1977

Gov. George Wallace named the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) the State Theatre of Alabama. Now one of the 10 largest Shakespeare festivals in the world, ASF at the time produced its plays in an Anniston high school theater. The festival relocated to Montgomery in 1985 into a 100,000-square-foot, $21.5 million complex designed to reflect the style of Italian architect Andrea Palladio. ASF typically produces more than 300 performances and attracts more than 300,000 visitors annually. The festival also offers a variety of educational programs, such as SchoolFest, Camp Shakespeare, Bard Talks, Stage Side Chats and the award-winning, free adult program Theatre in the Mind.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “Romeo and Juliet.” (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Tourism Department)
Lake at the Blount Cultural Park, Montgomery. (Thomas McGehee Photography, Flickr)
The producing artistic director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Geoffrey Sherman, reading Shakespeare’s Sonnet 71, “No longer mourn for me when I am dead,” on the 447th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth. The event was held in the Shakespeare Garden at the ASF. (Ralph Daily, Flickr)
community

Hoover’s newly opened sports and events center to provide economic boon, create jobs

Prev Story
weather-center

Brian Peters: Showers, showers, showers for Alabama

Next Story

Related Stories