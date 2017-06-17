On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Shakespeare Festival named State Theatre

June 17, 1977

Gov. George Wallace named the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) the State Theatre of Alabama. Now one of the 10 largest Shakespeare festivals in the world, ASF at the time produced its plays in an Anniston high school theater. The festival relocated to Montgomery in 1985 into a 100,000-square-foot, $21.5 million complex designed to reflect the style of Italian architect Andrea Palladio. ASF typically produces more than 300 performances and attracts more than 300,000 visitors annually. The festival also offers a variety of educational programs, such as SchoolFest, Camp Shakespeare, Bard Talks, Stage Side Chats and the award-winning, free adult program Theatre in the Mind.

