Slossfest Profile: Nerves Baddington

Performer: Nerves Baddington

Type of Music: Hip-hop

About: Nerves Baddington is a hip-hop two-piece consisting of Ryan Howell and John McNaughton. Both Howell and McNaughton are veterans to the music industry.

They have been part of several bands separately, and performed together in Valerie #4 and Entropy.

The duo calls Birmingham home and have gained a large fan base throughout the Magic City. This hip-hop sensation has rocked several local stages, including The Syndicate Lounge and The Nick Rocks.

The two-piece is set to release their next album June 27 through Seasick Records.



Nerves Baddington provides enlightenment to listeners. You’re sure to be elevated by the smooth-electric beats below their socially relevant lyrics. Their hit song “Addicted” tells describes the addictions from which everyone may suffer: Yes, the coveted cellphone is mentioned. Their first album, “New Rules,” confronts a multitude of social issues.

Follow Nerves Baddington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: https://artistrack.com/nerves-baddington-addict/

Discography: “New Rules”

You may have heard: “Addict”

Playing at Slossfest: Nerves Baddington will perform on the Steam Stage Sunday, July 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.