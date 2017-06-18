Birmingham SlossFest Profile: Harrison Brome

Performer: Harrison Brome

Type of Music: R&B/Alternative

About: Harrison Brome is soulful and alluring. The 20-year-old Vancouver native uses his smooth and mellow tones to express everyday life. Whether illustrating life in a gloomy hometown or channeling his experiences as a homeschooled teenager, Brome’s songs paint the picture of his experiences for listeners.



Once Brome began writing his own material, he committed himself to honing and mastering his skill. Brome was so confident about his musical ability that he dropped out of high school near graduation. While his peers questioned the decision, Brome poured his time and energy into his music.

“If I went back to school I wouldn’t be where I’m at now with my music,” Brome said. “When my friends were going to school every day I just spent my time making music. Most people thought I was making a huge mistake, but that never fazed me.”

That decision paid off. After the 2015 release of his debut EP Fill Your Brains, Brome established a large online following without large promotion or financial backing. This crooner’s growing talent, popularity, buzz and ability to independently grab the public’s interest made record labels vie for his attention. After being pursued by several, Brome joined NETTWERK Music Group. He has more than 1 million plays on music-streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Brome’s sound parallels present-day R&B, but it’s the delivery that sets him apart. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You may have heard: “Pools” and “Midnight Island” from Fill Your Brain, as well as “Body High.”

Playing at SlossFest: See Brome perform on the Shed Stage on Saturday, July 15.

