Birmingham SlossFest profile: Mike Floss

Performer: Mike Floss

Type of Music: Hip-hop

About: Mike Floss is a Nashville hip-hop artist whose fresh sound is attracting fans nationwide.

Growing up the son of renowned jazz musician Rod McGaha, Floss’ roots are deeply planted in art and self-expression, giving him the natural instincts needed to craft his own unique, attractive sound.

“I can do a song with Yo Gotti and still get my wave in … then turn around and do J Dilla records with Erykah Badu and bring something young and refreshing to the culture,” Floss says on his bio.

Mike Floss will play the Shed stage at SlossFest on July 15. (contributed)

Since graduating from Tennessee State University, Floss has developed a brand and voice unlike any other, garnering him national attention. John Gotty, from seminal hip-hop blog The Smoking Section, remembers the first time he saw Floss at a grimy little club called The End.

“What really capped it off,” Gotty says, “is a line where he referenced TSU students spending refund checks to be fresh, and this crowd composed of kids from all the local colleges loses it. In that moment, he presented himself as Everyman that so many of us could relate to.”

Floss now headlines clubs and opens for artists like Pusha T, Wale, Yo Gotti, Big K.R.I.T. and Future. He’s a key artist for Redbull Sound Select, has played prime time during the Billboard Music Awards and has been featured in an ad for Tidal, Jay-Z’s new streaming service.

Mostly, Floss puts pen to paper and spends long hours in the vocal booth. The trunk-rattler “Dopeboy Dreaming,” from mixtape “Don’t Blame the Youth,” is born out of sessions with friend and longtime collaborator Ducko McFli.

Prior to that, Floss released music under the solo artist name Openmic. His work includes two albums: “For the Rebels” (2011) and “For the Rebels 2,” (2014) which were awarded Mixtape and Hip Hop Album of the Year by the Nashville Scene.

Source: www.mikefloss.com

Discography: “Don’t Blame the Youth” (2015)

Playing at SlossFest: Mike Floss will take the Shed stage from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.