Birmingham SlossFest profile: Wray

Performer: Wray

Type of music: Post-punk, alternative, new wave

About: The Birmingham trio Wray calls to mind The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen and Joy Division for older fans of the post-punk, alternative rock of the 1980s. But such comparisons shortchange the very modern approach lead singer/bass player David Brown, guitarist David Swatzell, and drummer Blake Wimberly bring to the genre. The members have a long history in the Birmingham music scene but have chartered a new direction since forming in 2013 and releasing their self-titled debut on Birmingham’s Communicating Vessels record label a year later.

Wray will perform July 15 at SlossFest. (Wes Frazer) Wray will perform July 15 at SlossFest. (Wes Frazer)

With the release of last year’s “Hypatia,” Wray showed a new sonic mood and cohesiveness. While it may not be accurate to call this music “new wave,” there is both a freshness and a nostalgia to what Wray is doing that will have older listeners reminiscing and younger ones convinced they’ve found something new.

You can follow Wray on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Discography: “Wray” (2014) and “Hypatia” (2016)

You might have heard: “Hypatia” or “Apacheria”

WRAY – “Hypatia” (Official Video) from Communicating Vessels on Vimeo.

Playing at SlossFest: Wray will perform on the Steam stage Saturday, July 15, from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.