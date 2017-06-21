James Spann: Flooding continues in Alabama, with isolated tornadoes

DANGEROUS STORMS OVER SOUTH ALABAMA: As I wrote this, a dangerous storm was approaching Foley in southern Baldwin County.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the central Gulf coast, and will continue tonight.

LATEST ON TS CINDY: Cindy is packing sustained winds of 50 mph, and will make landfall near the Sabine Pass (the Texas/Louisiana border) after midnight tonight. Do not focus on the storm center; the main impact will be up to 600 miles east of the lowest pressure.

IMPACT FOR NORTH/CENTRAL ALABAMA: A soaking rain continues at times through tomorrow; showers and storms will be a bit more scattered in nature Friday, but still occasionally numerous. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Birmingham metro area and points south and west; additional rain of 2 to 4 inches is expected.

Cells tomorrow and Friday will also be capable of producing a few short-lived tornadoes. It is important to note that these often last for only a few minutes, and because of the low-topped nature of the convection they are often “under the radar,” and no warning can be provided. Pay very close attention to the weather on both days and pay attention to warnings.

The bottom line: Flooding is possible statewide tomorrow and possibly into Friday. And isolated tornadoes are possible statewide tomorrow and Friday.

The weather will remain unsettled Saturday with scattered to numerous thunderstorms, but they thin out greatly by Sunday as drier air begins to creep into north Alabama. Much of next week looks rain-free as unusually dry air for June settles into the Deep South.

IMPACT ON THE GULF COAST: The National Weather Service in Mobile continues to emphasize the flood threat for the central Gulf Coast is “extreme” and “life threatening.”

Flooding is likely on the coast through tomorrow, with a lesser threat Friday as Cindy weakens and lifts away from the region. Some communities have received more than 6 inches of rain, and another 4 to 6 inches is expected over the next 36 hours.

Waterspouts and tornadoes remain possible on the coast tonight and tomorrow. Pay very close attention to flash flood and tornado warnings as they are issued.

Showers and storms become more scattered Friday on the coast, and the weekend will feature some fairly typical summer weather with a mix of sun and scattered thunderstorms. Next week looks pretty routine as well.

