On this day in Alabama history: ‘Satchel’ Paige pitched his final baseball game

June 21, 1966

Baseball pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige pitched his final game of organized baseball at the reported age of 59. A native of Mobile, Paige is one of the greatest and most durable pitchers of all time, pitching in more than 2,500 games and throwing over 100 no-hitters. He played in the Negro Leagues and Major League Baseball (MLB) and won a World Series championship in each. He was the oldest rookie in MLB history at 42, the fifth black MLB player, and the first black pitcher in the American League and the World Series. Paige was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971 and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1972.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige, 1949. (Bowman Gum, Wikipedia) Leroy “Satchel” Paige. (Brownsc, Wikipedia)

