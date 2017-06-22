Birmingham SlossFest Profile: Beach Slang

Performer: Beach Slang

Type of Music: Indie Rock, Alternative

About: Beach Slang garnered much attention following its release in 2014 of two debut 7-inch records: “Cheap Thrills On a Dead End Street” and its companion “Who Would Ever Want Something So Broken?”

The Philadelphia-based act earned its hype the old-fashioned way, with follow-up releases and without any gimmicks or marketing teams. Frontman and songwriter James Alex cut his teeth in the Pennsylvania pop-punk act Weston. The band’s current touring lineup consists of bassist Ed McNulty, drummer Cully Symington, and guitarist Aurore Ounjian.

There’s something indefinable about Beach Slang’s music that evokes the spirit of punk and juxtaposes it into something that’s as brutally honest as it is infectiously catchy. As anyone who has seen Beach Slang live can attest, the band is in its element.

A feeling of youth and vulnerability is at the core of Beach Slang’s music. It references the ghosts of The Replacements but keeps one foot firmly rooted in the present. It’s fun and it’s serious. It’s sad but it isn’t. It’s Beach Slang.

You can follow Beach Slang on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/pg/beachslang/about/?ref=page_internal

Discography: “Who Would Ever Want Anything So Broken” (2014), “Cheap Thrills On a Dead End Street” (2014), “The Things We Do To Find People Who Feel Like Us” (2015), “A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings” (2016), “Here I Made This For You Vol 1” (2016) and “Here I Made This For You Vol 2” (2017).

You might have heard: “Punks in a Disco Bar,” “Dirty Cigarettes,” “Spin the Dial,” “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas,” and “Anything Anything.”

Playing at SlossFest: Beach Slang will perform on the Blast stage Sunday, July 16, from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.