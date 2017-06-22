Great summer concerts, plays and festivals in Can’t Miss Alabama

Family fun abounds all summer long.

Charlie Wilson in concert



Singer and songwriter Charlie Wilson will perform at the Wind Creek Casino and Hotel Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. Wilson’s hits include “Outstanding” and “Yearning for Your Love.” Wind Creek is located at 100 River Oaks Drive in Wetumpka. For ticket information, click here.

Tyrese in concert

Singer and songwriter Tyrese Darnel Gibson, also known as Tyrese, will be in concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tyrese is a former fashion model and is best known for his role in “Baby Boy” and the “Fast and the Furious” movies. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is located at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. Click here for tickets.

Fiddler on the Roof

Red Mountain Theatre presents “Fiddler on the Roof” through Sunday, June 25 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater (DJD). The Broadway musical is based on the daughter of a Jewish milkman who falls in love with a poor tailor instead of the butcher that her father has chosen. For more information about the performance, follow this link. The DJD Theater is located at 800 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Click here for tickets.

Boaz Summer Concert and Fireworks

The Boaz Summer Concert and Fireworks is Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. The family event includes food trucks, arts and crafts, information booths and kid-friendly activities. Enjoy live performances by Darryl Worley, the Martin Family Circus and the Soul Survivor Band. Admission is free. Coolers are not allowed. For more information, call the Boaz Chamber of Commerce at 256-593-8154. The show is located on Billy Dyar Boulevard in Boaz. Follow the event on Facebook.

Chilton County Peach Festival

Celebrate the Chilton County Peach Festival through June 24 in Clanton. Live and silent auctions, a fishing tournament, parades and art exhibits will entertain the entire family. Admission is free. For more information, call 205-755-2400.

Smoke on the Mountain

The University of Alabama presents “Smoke on the Mountain” through Friday, June 30 at the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center. Celebrate gospel and bluegrass music at the family-friendly musical comedy. Click for tickets or call 251-968-6721. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. For directions, follow this link.

Jazz in the Park

Listeners of all ages will enjoy the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, June 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens. The series is traveling across the state featuring Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame Student All-Stars, Jackiem Joyner, Selina Albright and other musicians. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit https://www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.