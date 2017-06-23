Birmingham SlossFest profile: Run the Jewels

Performer: Run the Jewels

Type of Music: Rap/hip-hop

About: Run the Jewels are statement-makers. Comprised of El-P and Killer Mike, both individually acclaimed, the duo has a large following within the hip-hop community. Their lyrical ability to paint pictures through wordplay creates a grappling experience for listeners. There’s no aim to simply release songs for popularity: The goal is to cultivate a movement through content, which separates Run the Jewels from the pack.

Since the group’s founding in 2003, Run the Jewels has released an album trilogy (“Run the Jewels” (2013), “Run the Jewels 2” (2014) and “Run the Jewels 3” (2016), as well as a remix (“Meow the Jewels” (2015)). This duo’s work embodies their ability to successfully “carve their own lane” and remain innovative. To give back, Run the Jewels has created multiple fan-centered initiatives and donated music proceeds to charity.

Their music has been featured in Hollywood blockbusters and television soundtracks, including the 2017 films “Baywatch” and “Snatched.” Two Marvel Comics pay tribute to the artists.

Follow Run the Jewels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: http://runthejewels.com/.

Discography: “Run the Jewels,” “Meow the Jewels,” “Run the Jewels 2,” “Spotify Sessions,” and “Run the Jewels 3.”

You might have heard: “Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1” off of Run the Jewels 2, “2100” and “Legend Has It” from “Run the Jewels 3.”

Playing at SlossFest: See Run the Jewels on the Blast Stage at SlossFest on Saturday, July 15 from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

