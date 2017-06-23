SEEK exposes engineering basics in a hands-on camp for Birmingham students

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is sponsoring engineering camps underway in more than a dozen cities across the country this summer.

Birmingham is one of the host cities of these “SEEK” camps. SEEK, or Summer Engineering Experience for Kids, gives students the opportunity to learn engineering firsthand from professionals in the field.



SEEK camp connects students to engineering in a whole new way from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Throughout the course of three weeks, they’re educated in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts under the guidance of an instructor.

They’re also engaged in team-based activities in which they illustrate their comprehension of these concepts.

The SEEK camp is hosted through June 30 in Birmingham. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) Students learn basics of the engineering profession through hands-on lessons. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter) Students participate in competitions each Friday, putting their knowledge to the test. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter)

“Organizations like NSBE provide a framework to help future engineers,” said Birmingham Division Vice President Jonathan Porter. “Alabama Power is proud to partner with this organization as engineers play a vital role in the utility industry.”

The Birmingham camp kicked off Monday, June 12 and will end Friday, June 30, but instructors hope the technical and teamwork lessons will last a lifetime, inspiring students to pursue an engineering profession.