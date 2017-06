It starts with a fresh batch of greens.

Then L’ Rancho Cafe‘s owner, Kristina Pardue, adds her own batch of savory seasonings and spices like onion, garlic and brown sugar.

The turnip greens, served with cornbread, have put them on the map. The Arab restaurant features not only a good menu, but a great atmosphere that keeps bringing its regulars back.



L’ Rancho Cafe’s turnip greens are on the menu in 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.