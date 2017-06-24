Grilled Succotash Salad recipe adds twist to classic side dish

Grilled Succotash Salad

Spice up your side dishes by taking them to the grill. This Grilled Succotash Salad is an easy make-ahead side dish that will promise to please a crowd. Grab some fresh ingredients from the farmer’s market or your garden this weekend.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

1 (16-oz) package frozen butter beans

4 ears of fresh corn, husks removed

1 large red onion, cut into thick slices

1 large red bell pepper, cut into thick rings

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

Cook butter beans according to package directions; drain and cool completely. Meanwhile, preheat grill to 350° to 400° heat. Grill corn, covered, 15 minutes or until done, turning every 5 minutes. At the same time, grill onion and pepper, covered, 5 minutes each side or until tender. Cool all vegetables completely. Cut kernels from cobs. Discard cobs. Chop onion and peppers.

4. Stir together mayonnaise and next 5 ingredients. Stir in corn kernels, onion and peppers. Cover and chill 2 to 8 hours or up to 3 days.