Birmingham SlossFest profile: Hiss Golden Messenger

Performer: Hiss Golden Messenger

Type of Music: Indie folk, country soul, blues

About: Hiss Golden Messenger is led by MC Taylor, originating out of Durham, North Carolina. Early material was released on his own label, but Taylor later signed with Merge Records and an international tour followed in 2016 with the release of the album Heart Like a Levee.

Originally, Scott Hirsh joined Taylor in forming the band in 2007. Both had previously been members of Ex-Ignota, a hardcore punk band and indie rock band The Court & Spark. The band’s early recordings were released through Taylor’s recording label, “Heaven & Earth Magic Recording Company.”

Taylor grew up in the Los Angeles area, where his father was a member of the band The Settlers. Taylor and his wife now live in Durham, North Carolina with their two sons.

On his website, Taylor writes: “I have dedicated every day to song. I have been traveling all my life. And I understand that I am so lucky, and I am thankful.”

Source: Hiss Golden Messenger http://www.hissgoldenmessenger.com/

Discography: “Country Hai East Cotton,” “Bad Debt,” “Heart Like a Levee” and “Poor Moon”

You might have heard: “Rock Holy” or “Brother, Do You Know the Road?” off of Merge or “Every Knee Shall Bow”

