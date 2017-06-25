Birmingham SlossFest profile: Kaiydo

Performer: Kaiydo

Type of Music: Rap/hip-hop

About: Individuality has reaped rewards for 20-year-old musician Kaiydo. Born Keiondre Boone, Kaiydo grew up in the small town of Ocala, Florida. After moving to Orlando with his mother, Kaiydo turned to rap and graphics design to ease his transition. While Kaiydo liked Orlando’s culture, it was music and artistic freedom that alleviated the stress of a rough neighborhood. A consumer of all things Southern hip-hop – Outkast, T.I. and Rick Ross – Kaiydo understood the importance of reaching the people. As part of the new school, he also knew the impact of social media.

Kaiydo released his first project, “Latre,” under an alias (his middle name) during the summer of his senior year. After graduation, instead of enrolling in summer courses, the artist adopted the name Kaiydo and began to release songs to SoundCloud under an ongoing project, “Colors & Sounds,” highlighting his lyrical ability and graphic design talents. Each track was inspired by a specific color, and he designed all the artwork. A year later, the lead track from Kaiydo’s color-inspired project, “Red Freestyle,” has more than 641,000 plays on SoundCloud. “Fruit Punch” has received more than two million plays, and the musician has millions of followers on Apple Music and Spotify streaming services.

With a catchy sound, Kaiydo has the potential to achieve the same success and notoriety as many of today’s well-known party anthems. When asked about how he writes his most popular hits, the artist admitted his method is nonconventional: He writes a bunch of titles, then makes the songs. The process seems to work. While Kaiydo has released a slew of singles instead of an album, the reception leads music-lovers to believe the wait should be well worth it.

You might have heard: “Fruit Punch,” “Reflections,” “Lottery,” “Arcade,” and “Jumpin”

