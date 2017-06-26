Birmingham SlossFest profile: The Heydaze

Performer: The Heydaze

Type of music: Pop/Alternative Rock

About: The quartet The Heydaze may be from New York City, but the name belies their University of Pennsylvania roots. “Hey day” commemorates the emergence of juniors into seniors after the last day of school at Philadelphia-based Penn. Group members Jesse Fink and Andrew Spellman dropped out to devote full time to the band, according to the Delaware State News. It turned out to be a good decision, as the group was signed by Island Records and has toured with Timeflies and Jesse McCartney, playing such venues as The Gramercy Theater in New York; Houston’s June Jam; and Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival. Their sound, the group told the newspaper, is best defined as “windows down, stereo up” music. “We want to write about, sing about, play about things every person has felt, and then say it in a way they’ve never heard before,” said bassist Alexander Glanst.

Source: theheydaze.com

Discography: “New Religion,” “Easier”

You might have heard: “Hurt Like Hell” or “New Religion”

Playing at SlossFest: The Heydaze will play the Shed stage, Saturday, July 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.