On this day in Alabama history: Octavus Roy Cohen was born in South Carolina

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Octavus Roy Cohen, photographed here as a younger man, spent his early writing career in Alabama and married Inez Lopez of Bessemer in 1914. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Public Library)

June 26, 1891

Author Octavus Roy Cohen was born in South Carolina. Cohen spent many years in Birmingham and published more than 60 novels and short story collections, five plays and 30 film scripts. He is best known for his stories featuring private detectives, including his character Jim Hanvey, who appeared in the films “Curtain at Eight” (1933) and “Jim Hanvey, Detective” (1937). Cohen’s novel “The Crimson Alibi” (1919), featuring detective David Carroll, became so popular that it ran as a Broadway play. Cohen’s work often featured well-to-do African-Americans; however, his use of stereotypes and exaggerated vernacular drew criticism even at the time of publication.

The 1949 novel Bullets for My Love by Octavus Roy Cohen is one of his numerous works focusing on crime and noir themes. This novel is set in California and tells the story of radio station manager Keith Williams, who becomes embroiled in a story of death threats, insurance fraud, and greed. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama)

 

 

