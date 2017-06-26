On this day in Alabama history: Octavus Roy Cohen was born in South Carolina

June 26, 1891

Author Octavus Roy Cohen was born in South Carolina. Cohen spent many years in Birmingham and published more than 60 novels and short story collections, five plays and 30 film scripts. He is best known for his stories featuring private detectives, including his character Jim Hanvey, who appeared in the films “Curtain at Eight” (1933) and “Jim Hanvey, Detective” (1937). Cohen’s novel “The Crimson Alibi” (1919), featuring detective David Carroll, became so popular that it ran as a Broadway play. Cohen’s work often featured well-to-do African-Americans; however, his use of stereotypes and exaggerated vernacular drew criticism even at the time of publication.

