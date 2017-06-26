James Spann: Alabama gets a chance to dry out

James Spann: No rain through Wednesday for most of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

REFRESHING MORNING: It feels more like fall early this morning across Alabama. Check out these temperatures at daybreak:

Valley Head — 50

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 51

Scottsboro — 52

Russellville — 52

Cullman — 53

Heflin — 56

Gadsden — 57

Anniston — 58

Bessemer — 58

Center Point — 59

Birmingham — 60

Tuscaloosa — 60

Up north, Hazen, North Dakota, reports a frosty 37 degrees at 5 a.m. Central Time.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant; the high will be in the mid 80s with low humidity.

TONIGHT/TOMORROW: A disturbance coming down the back side of the upper trough over the eastern U.S. will bring some clouds into Alabama tonight, and it could squeeze out a few light showers over the far northern counties of the state early tomorrow morning. Most of the state will stay rain-free, however, and tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

Dry weather continues Wednesday with a good supply of sunshine and a high back in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A southerly flow will bring moist air back into the state, and we will need to bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Coverage of the showers and storms should be a tad more numerous Friday; otherwise, we get a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the mid 80s.

THE WEEKEND/FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY: Looks like fairly routine summer weather Saturday through Tuesday. Partly sunny, humid days with the daily round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. These showers and storms will be rather random, and there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they pop up. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 30 to 40 percent chance each day, and most of the showers and storms will come between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Not much change is expected for the rest of next week, with a moist airmass in place; highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. No sign of any excessive heat issues for Alabama for the next 10 to 15 days.

TROPICS: All is now quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.