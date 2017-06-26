James Spann: Moisture returns to Alabama later this week

VERY PLEASANT JUNE DAY: It was as cool as 50 degrees in Alabama early this morning (that was the low at Valley Head in DeKalb County), and this afternoon temperatures are mostly in the mid 80s with a good supply of sunshine and low humidity values/dewpoints. We do note a band of clouds across the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama, associated with a disturbance coming down the back side of the eastern U.S. upper trough, and even a few echoes on radar, but that precipitation is not reaching the ground.

Tonight will be mostly fair, although another disturbance will bring some clouds down into extreme North Alabama after midnight; a few sprinkles are possible across the Tennessee Valley early tomorrow morning, but nothing significant. The bottom line is that tomorrow and Wednesday look like warm, dry days with ample sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Moist air returns to the state, and we will bring back the mention of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” to the forecast, which is pretty much a standard fixture on summer days. The showers and storms will be random, and mostly between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. There’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. Days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: No real change; very routine summer weather will continue Saturday through Tuesday — partly sunny, warm, muggy days with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in scattered, random places. The chance of any one spot getting wet each day will be in the 35 to 45 percent range, and highs will remain mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

LONG RANGE: The European global model does try and build an upper ridge across the Deep South toward mid-July, which should mean increasing heat and humidity if this verifies (and it is supposed to be hot and humid around here in mid-July anyway).

