Alabama Legacy Moment: Sun Ra

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Sun Ra
Sun Ra infused theatrical elements of science fiction and Afrocentrism with musical improvisation and experimentation to record more than 100 albums. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Sun Ra.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Sun Ra from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

weather-center

James Spann: Moisture levels begin to rise Thursday in Alabama

Prev Story
community

Birmingham SlossFest profile: Waka Flocka Flame

Next Story

Related Stories