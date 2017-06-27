Go wild with the Birmingham Zoo’s bird adventure show

Add more fun to your summer with a visit to the exciting Avian Adventure Free-Flight Bird Show at the Birmingham Zoo.

Twice daily – at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through July 4 – Birmingham Zoo visitors get a close-up view of exotic, beautiful birds during a special showing. Guests may get the chance to take part onstage during the morning show, where birds swoop through the air and often interact with the audience. At the afternoon bird walk beginning outside the Zoo Gift Shop, visitors get to watch the birds exhibiting natural behaviors in dynamic ways.

Birmingham Zoo presenting Avian Adventure Free-Flight Bird Show from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“It’s a really neat show and an opportunity to see a variety of birds, such as hornbills, raptors and more, which you don’t often see, as well as some birds native to Alabama,” said KiKi Nolen-Schmidt, Birmingham Zoo marketing coordinator. “Because the show is narrated, you’ll also learn a lot about the birds and how you can help in conservation efforts.”

“The birds swoop over you, it’s really fun and exciting,” Nolen-Schmidt said. “You’ll easily see 20 or more different birds at the show.”

The Avian Adventure Free-Flight Bird Show is taking place twice a day through July 4 at the Birmingham Zoo. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter)

Children and adults alike will thrill to the sight of Eeyore, a silvery-cheeked hornbill native to Africa, flying to snatch her food from the air. Several colorful macaw, owl and parrot species, as well as falcon, are included. Native birds include red-tailed hawk and vultures.

Members of the Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections program from Dover, Delaware present the show. Watch the morning show at the Schaeffer Eye Center Wildlife Stage, which comes alive as birds fly.

“Volunteers from the audience may even get the chance to go up on the stage and help with the birds,” Nolen-Schmidt said.

Zoo admission is $11 for children and $16 for adults. Senior citizens over 65 and active military enter for $14. From July 1-4, veterans and their dependents get in free. Tuesday is half-price admission.