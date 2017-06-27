James Spann: Dry, warm weather continues for Alabama today

James Spann: Dry airmass stays in place over Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

PLEASANT MORNING, WARM AFTERNOON: While most places are in the low to mid 60s, cooler pockets are back in the cool 50s across the northern half of Alabama this morning. We project a good supply of sunshine today with a high in the 85- to 88-degree range this afternoon; any afternoon showers could be confined to far South Alabama, and even there they should be few and far between.

The northern half of Alabama will stay dry tomorrow, while afternoon showers and storms are possible over the southern counties of the state, where moisture levels will be on the rise. Tomorrow’s high will be in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Moist air returns, and it looks like some very routine summer weather on these two days — morning sunshine and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid 80s. The chance of any one spot seeing rain both days will be in the 35 to 45 percent category, and most of the showers and storms will come between 2 and 9 p.m.

FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The weather just won’t change much Saturday through Tuesday. We’ll have about four to six hours of sunshine each day, and the risk of a passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. The storms will pop up in totally random places; there’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they will form. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and pretty close to 90 Monday and Tuesday. The average high for July 4 in Birmingham is 90 degrees.

Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week with the risk of afternoon and evening storms.

TROPICS: A wave will emerge off the coast of Africa tomorrow, but development is not expected, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet. No worries for the Gulf of Mexico through next week.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year is 36.03 inches, 8.31 inches above average. Other rain totals for the year so far include 32.21 inches at Anniston, 37.87 inches at Tuscaloosa and 45.40 inches at Montgomery. The surplus for the year at Montgomery is a whopping 24.65 inches.

